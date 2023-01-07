INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!

Mixed precipitation possible Sunday

Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.

Low temperatures return to normal

Low temperatures reached 24 degrees in Indianapolis Sunday morning. While it’s still a couple degrees above normal, it brought temperatures down quite a bit from the milder air we’ve been experiencing lately.

Sunday forecast planner

Milder temperatures next week

It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!