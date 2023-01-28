Temperatures this morning dipped down into the upper 20s and lower 30s. It may have been a cool and mostly cloudy start to the weekend, but we are looking ahead to unseasonably warm temperatures late in the afternoon. Southerly winds will drive highs into the mid to upper 40s late in the day. There even will be a chance for breaks in the clouds before shower chances creep back into central Indiana.

A winter storm is impacting several states today, including southern Wisconsin, central Michigan and Iowa. There is a trail of winter weather advisories situated north of the Hoosier State. If your travels take you north of Indiana, you will likely encounter accumulating snowfall and potentially tricky travel conditions.

Scattered rainfall is more favorable for central Indiana tonight and early Sunday morning. The rain-snow line will begin to sag south and impact our northern zone by 5 AM Sunday. The freezing line will be associated with the inbound cold front from the same storm system producing the steady snowfall to the north.

Peak coverage for the rainfall will occur around 3 AM to 7 AM Sunday, with the activity becoming more scattered late in the morning ahead of the cold front.

The boundary is going to slide over the state midday Sunday and a northerly wind shift will occur. Highs will only climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s tomorrow. A few snowflakes may mix in with light drizzle late in the day near downtown Indy.