Warmer day ahead; limited shower or sprinkles to end holiday

Skies are clear and temperatures cooler to begin our Labor Day morning…expect a gorgeous sunrise today! Lots of sunshine will again be available for today, as winds turn southwesterly and dew points begin to creep up through the day. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80’s today, as clouds begin to gather by late afternoon. With the combination of climbing dew points, warmer temperatures and a stalled front nearby, this could be enough to get a few sprinkles and/or a shower going by the early evening. These will be extremely limited and a great Labor Day will be enjoyed…DO NOT cancel your plans!

Tuesday will bring more heat and windy southwest winds! As heat and higher dew points are attained, tomorrow will be the warmest of the week! A cold front will be arriving late tomorrow night between 10pm and 2am. This front will bring a marginal chance of strong/severe storms. Stronger gusts in a few storms will be possible with some lightning and a heavier downpour. Greatest threat for stronger storms will likely remain north and northeast of downtown.

Another cool shot of air on the way for midweek through Friday morning. These tastes of autumn are a reminder that a seasonal change is now underway…