Warmer days ahead; Some interesting activity in the Tropics

We took a turn on Friday to warmer temperatures area-wide but the mid- August treat continues. The lack of heat and more importantly the humidity have least to three straight mild mornings here. Marion, in north-central Indiana, fell to 49° Friday morning – the third straight morning there under 50-degrees.

With such low humidity, we will enter the weekend with another mild night but the cool feel is fading as the pattern changes again. The incredible heat out west is set to spread east over the next several days and real summer heat could be here next week. But before the temperatures surge, we focus in om the weekend and the race on Sunday.

A weakening upper-level low in Tennessee set off showers and thunderstorms Friday and sent a thin high clouds into the state. That same low could aid in a shower or two over the weekend but the vast majority of the area will be rain-free for days. Rainfall coverage will remain under 20% Saturday and Sunday.

HEATING UP

The pattern is changing and the extreme heat out west is spreading east. We will be putting the very mild air behind us soon. Temperatures and humidity are rising through the weekend, but the HOT DOME out west will expand bringing central Indiana a string of hot and dry days. Temperatures starting Monday could begin to reach 90-degrees and likely top or exceed 90° Tuesday through Thursday. Rain could keep temperatures below 90° late week, rain that originated in the tropics. There are hints that the remnants of Laura, currently a tropical storm near the Virgin Islands could bring us rain. Still a long way out but were monitoring things in the Tropics.

TWISTS IN THE TROPICS?

Newly named Tropical Storm Laura will continue to track northwest through the Caribbean this weekend with potential impacts on Florida Monday morning. What is eye catching is that another tropical low south of the Yucatan Peninsula. Current forecasts take the two storms into the Gulf of Mexico early next week and strengthen to a category one storms. It is possible we will have two hurricanes concurrently in the Gulf for the first time nearly 90 years. Stay tuned, these storms could make landfall on US coasts next Tuesday!