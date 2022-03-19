Saturday begins another cool start to a weekend with a gray sky and temps falling through the 40s. This is just a temporary change from what has been a very mild week of weather. Clouds overhead Saturday evening will abruptly move out ahead of the morning and bring a change of weather on Sunday.

The sunny sky we wake up to Sunday morning will go nowhere through the day. It will be crystal clear with only a few high clouds arriving ahead of the next front by evening. A southwest wind will pick up and add warmth to the region too. Temps will increase nearly 30 degrees from the morning as highs reach the mid 60s across the area!

Monday will be an extension of the warm and sunny weather on Sunday. A few more clouds will be present, but sun will still win the day. Highs are expected to return to the low to mid 70s as another May-like day unfolds.

Unfortunately, our pattern of sunny and warm weather will be broken on Tuesday. A closed off low pressure system will set up across the Central US and bring rainy, gray weather. This system will move slowly and may allow for multiple days of rain before exiting ahead of next weekend.