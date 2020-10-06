Warmer, dry stretch gets underway; no rain for now

Expect mostly clear skies and cool temperatures to begin our Tuesday morning. Bright sunshine, southwest winds and low dew points should help to move our numbers back to more early October levels later today.

Highs this afternoon should top out in the lower 70s, while winds increase to up to 20 mph.

Dry run rolls with no rain in the forecast until Sunday afternoon or early Monday! This will likely stem from remnants of Hurricane Delta. Delta is now a category two hurricane and will slowly enter the Gulf of Mexico within the next 72 hours.

For now, it’s likely to make landfall by Friday night between eastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana (expect changes in intensity and track next few days).