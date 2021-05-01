Warmer Sunday but rain chances rising

It was a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that shot up to the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. We can thank the mild temperatures to a warm front that passed through earlier in the days.

Winds have shifted out of the southwest and that, along with clouds building in, will keep temperatures more comfortable tonight. By early Sunday morning, we’ll start out the day in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be another really nice day, although it comes with less sunshine. Expect a lot of dry time and temperatures rising to near 80° across central Indiana.

Rain chances will be rising Sunday evening. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out during the evening hours before widespread showers and storms move in overnight.

Off and on showers and storms will linger in the area throughout the day on Monday and a few strong to severe storms will be possible by Monday evening. Keep checking back as we monitor this potential closely.