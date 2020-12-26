Warmer Sunday with rain chances

The start of the weekend came with quite the warmup. Although temperatures were still chilly, peaking in the mid and upper 30s, this was a large improvement over Christmas Day. Southwesterly winds and sunshine brought temperatures on Saturday afternoon that were running ~20° warmer than they were Friday afternoon.

Saturday evening will remain dry with partly cloudy skies and seasonably cool temperatures.

Southerly winds will pick up on Sunday, sending temperatures into the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon – running ~10° above average for this time of year. The warmup doesn’t last long. Skies will quickly cloud back up ahead of a system that will bring scattered rain Sunday evening and a cool down to start the new week.

A few flurries will be possible early Monday as colder air mixes into the state. The first couple days of the week will be cool and quiet. A strong storm system will track our way and impact us as we close out the last couple days of the year. Breezy conditions and widespread rain returns mid-week. By New Year’s Eve, rain showers in the area could change to snow showers as we ring in the New Year. Stay tuned as we continue to track this system.