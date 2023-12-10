WOW, what a difference today was compared to yesterday! Highs today topped out in the upper 30’s this morning with some flurries. Overall the rest of the evening will be calm with temps steady in the low 30’s.

Out the door to start the new work week, it will be a cold start under a mostly cloudy sky. As we progress through the morning and into the afternoon, sunshine returns! High pressure will begin to build allowing for dry air to mix in. This will be the reason why we see that beautiful sunshine!

The rest of the week, will feature plenty of dry days and a few days making a run into the low 50’s.