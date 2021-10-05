Warmer than average weather lingers, but rain re-enters to mix too

Today became the 10th consecutive day without a below average high temperature in Indianapolis. The recent stretch of warm has been met with some humidity and cloudier weather. It is particularly notable that we’ve achieved this warmth despite a lack of sun, but unfortunately it’s a trend that will continue through the work week.

We will watch clouds gather overnight as our next system develops and makes slow progress in our direction from the south. The increase in cloud cover and moderate low level moisture will keep low temperatures in the low 60s. This is nearly 10-15 degrees above average!

The morning will be characterized by an overcast sky with a few light showers. Unlike today however, those clouds are much less likely to break up later in the day. Other than a few brief peeks of sun it will remain gray. A few more showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening too, though rainfall will not amount to much. Our high temperature will not amount to much either, but with the mild start we should still manage a high above 70.

We will rinse and repeat on Thursday with conditions remaining on the gloomier side of things. Humidity will persist with a mostly cloudy sky, though a little more sun is possible in the afternoon. Showers are expected along with isolated storms in the afternoon. More sun is expected on Friday, though a mostly cloudy day will prevail with a few more showers. Things will eventually dry out over the weekend.