Clear skies again to greet you this Friday morning! Another gorgeous start as temperatures remain cool for early June. Out-the-door temperatures will hover in the lower 50s and upper 40s, while winds remain light and dew points remain low.

This afternoon, sunshine will dominate the state and temperatures will warm to near 80° in downtown Indianapolis. Another Knozone Action Day is in effect due to poorer-than-normal air quality but its impact is quite low for most Hoosiers.

Expect a great evening for the Indians game at Victory Field and for those partaking in Zoobilation at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Saturday will bring additional sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures, as winds switch to the southwest. Although a warmer day, dew points remain low so humidity will not be much of a factor, as highs reach the middle 80s.

Sunday brings muggier air and scattered showers, much needed, as the drought deepens across the state. For now, a cold front is expected to push across the state by the afternoon and a few storms could be in the mix too! This will help the drought issues a bit, but not end it altogether, but any is good news!