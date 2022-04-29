A limited shower chance remains this morning, widely scattered, while most enjoy a dry, milder start! Like yesterday, some limited sunshine will be enjoyed today, along with large gaps of dry time for the afternoon, while highs reach the middle 60s. Winds should remain from the southeast today at 5-10 mph.

Spotty showers return for the evening, a touch steadier in spots and should continue through the overnight. Winds will turn breezy overnight and into Saturday.

Saturday brings warmth! As shower chances break by late morning, sunshine will build in, while winds remain breezy. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s, marking the warmest since last weekend.

A storm threat remains for Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday morning! These storms could arrive, as early as 7 p.m., but most likely will not to arrive until after sunset. Be sure to check in on timing later today and with additional updates on Saturday morning from meteorologist Amber Hardwick. For now, damaging winds, hail and lightning are all in play.