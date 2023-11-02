Skies are clear and temperatures chilly out the door, as more frost is expected at sunrise. Morning readings will range between 26-32° with wind chills in the middle 20s, so grab that heavier coat, gloves, and hats.

Today will bring a wealth of sunshine and milder air building in! Although breezy conditions are expected, highs will reach the middle to lower 50s, the warmest so far of the workweek. Southwest winds will freshen through the afternoon between 8-16 mph.

Additional dry weather will hold for Friday, under a mix of clouds and sun, along with breezy southwest winds. Expect highs tomorrow nearing 60° and dry weather to hold for high school football sectional finals.

A cool front will enter the state on Saturday, dragging in added clouds at times, small shower chances and a slightly cooler flow! Expect sunshine to build back on Sunday, along with a nice push of warm to round out the weekend! Also, don’t forget the extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning as we slide back with daylight saving time ends.