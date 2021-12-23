Warmer, windy and a wetter push into Christmas Day!

Clear and frosty to begin our Thursday morning, as bright sunshine will greet us again just after 8 a.m. Expect the early sunshine and a southerly flow to start your morning, as our 5th straight day of dry weather gets underway. Although clouds will be increasing today with the passage of a warm front, highs reach the middle 40s, marking another day above average.

This evening, clouds will remain and the southwesterly breeze will hold keeping temperatures up overnight…allowing for a milder start to our Friday!

Tomorrow (Christmas Eve) will bring a big push of warmth and wind! Although, fairly cloudy, winds reaching up to 30 mph from the southwest will drive our temperatures will into the 50s. This will have us enjoying afternoon and evening highs running 20­°+ above average. Rain chances will remain quite low for tomorrow too, as you may be out for last minute shopping and church services.

Rain eventually makes its way to the area very late Friday night and into Saturday (Christmas) morning. A steady rain will be likely falling in the morning hours and begin to taper slowly through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild for December through the entire weekend.