Temperatures felt more like the beginning of October across Central Indiana as Monday featured highs in the upper 60s to near 70°! We’ll turn even warmer tomorrow thanks to an approaching warm front that sets the stage for a mild week ahead. But as the saying goes, “What goes up must come down.” This quote accurately represents our weather pattern in the days ahead.

Tomorrow, southwest flow returns to Central Indiana. Most spots will have highs in the upper 70s but a few 80° readings are also possible. With that flow returning, it’ll be breezy too but those breezes will aid in getting our temperatures much warmer. The forecast highs on Tuesday are more typical of early-to-mid September in Central Indiana. Tuesday will also have abundant sunshine.

The upper-level ridging with southwest flow will be around for the workweek. This will keep our temperatures above normal in the 70s through at least Friday. However, we’re eyeing changes into the weekend that will set the stage for October’s last days and Halloween.

We’ll be turning more active starting Wednesday with widely scattered rain chances. However, the higher rain chances will be from Thursday night through the weekend. The exact timing of the rain and how much we’ll see are still in the works. This will come ahead of a strong cold front that will move through Central Indiana late this weekend and bring big changes behind it. This front will bring heavy rains to several parts of the United States with two different air masses clashing.

Much colder air from Canada is expected to follow the frontal passage in addition to the rain. A colder Halloween is looking increasingly likely around here. Stay tuned but enjoy the nice stretch of weather for now!