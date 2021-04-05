Warmest air of 2021

TEMPERATURES RISE

Indianapolis posted its 6th 70-degree day of 2021 and Monday was the warmest so far. The temperature topped 77° marking the warmest air of the year and warmest since mid-November. This is the 6th 70-degree or warmer day of the year, last year to-date had only posted one. On average we have four days at or above 70° by now.

It felt more like May, in-fact the high today is the normal high for May 29th or what we would expect for Race Weekend!

Typically the first occurrence of a 75° day comes on April 3rd, so we are about on schedule. Last year we reached and surpassed 75° on April 7th.

WARMTH TO CONTINUE

We are expecting a very mild week with additional 70-dedgree days Tuesday and Wednesday. April showers are to make their fist appearances here as early as late Wednesday but likely Thursday. There seems to be evidence that rain chances are to become more frequent starting later this week with a series of low to pass the state. The second one Saturday night and Sunday. This April has yet to produce measureable rainfall, only the 16th April on record to open this dry.