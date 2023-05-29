The holiday weekend ended sunny and very warm. Monday reached 86°, the warmest since last September

The air was dry and the sun was plentiful Monday, Memorial Day 2023 and temperatures warmed. The official high of 86° is the warmest in Indianapolis since September 21st when the Mercury soared to 91°.

There is no holding back the warmth this week as an upper-level high pressure sits overhead. Afternoon temperatures through the week will range as much as 10-degrees above normal and the first 90-degree day of the year is possible especially for the first weekend of June.

As predicted we have gone dry and the prospects of any area-wide rainfall looks very low for at least another week. Flash Drought conditions are possible as we have now gone a full week without measured rain. May 2023 will end as the driest in five years.

Each of the next three days features a very small chance that an isolated or widely scattered shower or storm will develop. However, no area-wide rainfall is expected for at least another week.