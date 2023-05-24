We are kicking off the day with mild temperatures around central Indiana this morning. Skies are mostly clear, and another dry day is expected for the area. You may notice more haze today, especially heading into the evening hours.

The wind pattern in the upper layers of the atmosphere will bring wildfire smoke from western Canada down to the Hoosier State. This will create a hazy appearance in the sky and potentially a beautiful sunset this evening.

A dry cold front is going to track over the state today and wind speeds will pick up as the boundary passes. It will turn breezy with northeasterly wind gusts up to 25 MPH. Today is going to be the warmest of the workweek with forecast highs in the mid-80s for the afternoon.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop and become more seasonal for the end of the week. Thursday is going to be noticeably cooler with highs closer to the 70° mark.

Dry weather pattern looks to continue into the holiday weekend. By Race Day, central Indiana will see additional clouds with highs in the upper 70s. Right now, the weather looks dry for the Indy 500.