Skies are clear and temperatures cool to begin your Wednesday morning. Out the door, expect temperatures in the 40s and 30s at sunrise with a need for a coat or jacket to begin your day. Plenty of sunshine will grace us again today, along with a shift in our wind direction turning to the southwest at 4-8 mph. This slight wind change and abundant sunshine should provide another great day and quite possibly the warmest day in two weeks!

Our forecast high today is 77°. The last time we have been this warm was back on September 21st (93°). This will also mark our 12th straight day of no measured rainfall — quite a stretch!

Tonight, clouds increase and temperatures will remain milder as a cold front advances toward the state. Lows overnight will fall into the 50s and a weak shower chance will be possible before sunrise in a few select counties. Any shower chance will be widely scattered and light, while clouds remain a touch heavier to start your Thursday. Some sunshine and plenty of dry time is expected tomorrow with highs reaching the middle to lower 70s.

The second cold front arrives tomorrow night and will bring a large shift in our temperatures. Colder flow gets underway through Friday and will last over the weekend with patchy frost threatening the city both Saturday and Sunday morning.