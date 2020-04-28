Warmest in weeks will not last; Rain and a March-like close to April

WARMER

Temperatures surged Tuesday as expected and forecast last week, well into the 70s on southwest winds. This is only the 6th 70-degree day of 2020, the average to-date is twelve. The preliminary high of 76° is the warmest since we reached 79° on April 8th, 20 days ago.

RAIN CHANCES RISE

A warm and breezy evening is underway but showers and storms are blooming in a long line form Illinois to Arkansas. This line will progress east this evening and is forecast to reach western Indiana before 11 pm. The storms will begin to weaken as they move further east after 12 am.

A new wave of showers and a few thunderstorms are likely again before sunrise and spread east before noon Wednesday ahead of a cold front. The rain will not fall continuously Wednesday. A gap or wedge of dry air and dry time is likely as a low pressure (storm center) passes overhead by midday. Behind the passing low, new showers are to develop along with gusty northwest winds and colder temperatures settling in by nightfall.

The bulk of the rain will fall in western Indiana with amounts in excess of 1″ likely, Locally higher total. are likely in and around thunderstorms.

The rain will linger as scattered showers into Thursday with a chilly northwest breeze. April will close March-like with temperatures only in the mid/upper 50s. This could be the coldest close to an April in fifteen years. April 2005 ended with a high of only 57-degrees.