Temperatures climbed Tuesday back above 50-degrees, the fourteenth straight day above normal

MORE MILD WEATHER

It’s the 14th consecutive day ABOVE NORMAL in central Indiana. The preliminary high of 52° late Tuesday was the 5th day this month 50-degrees or warmer and the the normal high temp for March 15th!

So what’s behind this warm open to the year? A flat, west to east jet stream roars across the Pacific and prevents any arctic air from coming south. The entire Nation is bathed in milder air. A downturn in temps coming late week but it is only brief and more seasonal air for a day or two.

ADD SUNSHINE

Soak up some sunshine! The year has opened dreary with only 15% possible sun this month. January is the 2nd cloudiest month annually but this January has produced less then HALF the normal sunshine.

RAIN CHANCES RISE

Clouds are to increase through the night ahead of the next weather system that will deliver rain here. Patchy light rain develops Wednesday then downpours are due here by early Thursday. Skies will be rather cloudy for the rest of the work week.

Storm systems are to arrive in two to three day intervals so clouds and unsettled weather is expected but there will be some short breaks in-between. At this distance, our upcoming weekend will open with sunny skies.