Warmest of 2021 arrives with April-like air as March opens driest on record

MAXING OUT

What a jump! The early morning temperatures Monday started in some locations in the mid/upper 20s, but with the aid of a southwest wind and very dry air, temperatures surges as much as 40-degrees since daybreak.

The official high temperature in Indianapolis of 67° is the warmest here since early November, nearly four months ago. Today’s high was well above normal and more typical for the 25th of April. The average high for today is 48°.

The pattern has shifted, and this week will feature several afternoons at these April-like levels. Tuesday through Thursday are expected to a run a full 15-degrees above normal.

MARCH 2021 OPENS DRIEST ON RECORD

We have now had mainly sunny skies to start the month, and March 2021 has produced nearly 80% possible sunshine. The sunny spell is welcome considering only one month (November) in the past 14 months have produced above normal sunshine. Checking weather records, this is the ONLY March on record to open completely dry in Indianapolis. Weather records date back 150 years to 1871.

Showers are in the forecast, especially the second half of the work week. A few scattered showers are possible as early as Wednesday, but we target Thursday for the best rainfall coverage and intensity.