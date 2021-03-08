Warmest of 2021 today! Day 8 of dry stretch too…

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are chilly out-the-door but not as cold as Sunday morning (26°). Expect another bright sunrise and warmth of build on breezy, southwest winds through the day! Today will mark the warmest day (so far) for 2021, as highs reach the middle 60’s. A fantastic day ahead to be enjoyed outdoors.

More warmth will build on this current southwest flow in the coming days! Upper 60’s and lower 70’s look likely through Thursday before a cold front arrives and rainfall returns. Rain could be steady and heavy in spots, as a few storms could be in the mix Thursday and into early Friday morning.

The weather pattern gets chillier for the upcoming weekend behind the front, as additional showers return for both Saturday and Sunday but not as intense…