Clear skies and temperatures are comfortable to begin your Friday morning, as a great sunrise is expected. Don’t forget those sunglasses.

Sunshine is back for today and warmth will build on light southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. Today will mark the warmest of the week, with highs reaching the middle 80s, nearly 10° above the seasonal average.

A great night for outdoor activities, Indians games, and football. High school tailgating will be a touch toasty, but kickoff temperatures look great. Also, busy in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers take on Wisconsin at 7:00 p.m.

The weekend looks incredible for outdoor fun or a trip to the apple orchards! Sunshine will prevail, and temperatures will trend slightly cooler with changes in wind direction and drop in dew points. Enjoy.

Obviously, rain is needed and some chances return by next week! It has been a beautiful month but awfully dry. Abnormally dry conditions have taken hold to a moderate drought in many counties.