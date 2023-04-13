Skies are clear and temperatures comfy to begin our Thursday morning! Out the door expect a bright start with temperatures ranging between 45-52° for central Indiana, as winds remain light. Today, also, marks our eighth straight day of dry weather, as we are now nearly halfway through the month and running a rainfall deficit nearing one inch.

This afternoon, temperatures will be warm with highs around 80°, along with a light southwest wind at 5-10 mph. Enjoy this fantastic day but keep in mind it’s a Knozone Action Day due to poor air quality for several counties in central Indiana!

Friday and Saturday will bring additional clouds but still a good amount of sunshine and warmth. A rise in dew points will also bring a sense of mugginess into the weekend with only the slightest shower chances.

Sunday brings rain (possible storms early) and a transition into much cooler air! Rainfall could range between .25″ to .75″ in spots on Sunday, as winds turn gusty from the northwest. A cooler flow will hold to open a new workweek too!