Warmest of the week; Hurricane Delta eyeing the U.S. by Friday night

Incredible start this morning, as skies remain clear and temperatures run milder out-the-door. Only a light jacket needed at sunrise and sunglasses will be a must through the entire day.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s by 3 p.m. today, while winds remain a touch gusty from the west/southwest.

The dry stretch rolls on, with additional 80s heading into this weekend. Our next chance of rain or showers will not return until Sunday afternoon and evening. This is all dependent on the track of Hurricane Delta and where the remnants align.

For now, the bulk of its energy will fall in the Tennessee Valley, with its northern flank just reaching central Indiana. Not an ideal track to get beneficial rainfall, as the drought worsens for the state. Look for more updates heading into the weekend.