Warmest of the week! Rain chances on the rise…

Expect a chilly start, under mostly clear skies this morning, as temperatures hover in the middle 30’s. The combination of sunshine, breezy, south winds and dry air (low dew points) will aid in a quick warm-up through the day, marking the warmest of the week! Enjoy the (Earth) day, as it will likely be the warmest of the NEXT 7 days.

Clouds increase overnight and showers will dot the area by Thursday morning. Scattered showers will be off and on tomorrow, as cloudier skies bring an added chill, while winds turn in from the northeast. Rainfall totals should range between .25″ to .50″, with the steadiest, heaviest in the southern half of the state.

Friday still remains dry and seasonal before a larger, more aggressive system approaches for the weekend. This will bring healthier rain totals and windier conditions through Saturday, followed by colder air on Sunday!