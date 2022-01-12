Warmest of the week! Snow chances remain low

Cloudier day ahead, as southwest winds hold and milder air will greet you out-the-door! Temperatures are running 25° warmer than Tuesday morning and today will mark the warmest of the week. Although rather overcast…afternoon readings should reach the lower to middle 40s with southwest winds at 6-11 mph.

Clouds thicken by the evening and a passing, weak shower could dot the area. Most stay dry as temperatures fall into the lower 30s overnight.

Thursday and Friday will remain fairly overcast and mostly dry bringing the workweek to an end on a quiet note. The weekend snow chances remain low locally, as the main storm track drops accumulating snow across Illinois, southwestern Indiana, western Kentucky and through the southern Tennessee Valley. Any shift could bring us a better chance, so look for more updates, as the weekend approaches. We are well overdue for snowfall, as our deficit is now 10″ below the seasonal average.