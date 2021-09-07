Warmest of the week! Storms returning tonight

Expect a warmer start out-the-door with mid to upper 60° temperatures, while dew points have climbed over the past 12 hours, and steady, light winds remain from the southwest.

Brilliant sunshine and gustier southwest winds will be the driving force for our heat today! Highs this afternoon will climb into the upper 80s (90s in some spots), marking the warmest day of the week. Along with the warmth, winds will turn gusty through the day from the southwest at 12-20 mph, if not higher!

This evening (around 8 p.m.), storms will begin forming along a stronger cold front and make their trek across the state. Some storms could be intense enough for an issued warning, as winds could gust to near 60 mph, along with lightning, hail and heavier downpours. The severe threat will remain until 2 a.m. for the state.

Tomorrow brings a return to cooler, less humid air on steady northwest winds! Marking a beautiful day for midweek. Heat returns just in time for the weekend!