Skies are mostly clear and temperatures cool to begin a new work week. Expect another great sunrise this morning with refreshing readings in the 50s and light winds. A patch of fog in spots but overall a great start.

This afternoon, clouds increasing and light southwest winds will be expected, as temperatures warm into the lower 80s downtown, marking the warmest day of the week.

By tonight, clouds thicken and shower chances rise in spots after sunset and into the overnight. Rainfall amounts remain light through Tuesday afternoon with most areas receiving less than .10″. Along with spotty showers, cooler and breezier conditions (Northwest at 12-17 mph) will settle in for the day with highs only reaching the lower 70s.

A taste of autumn will settle in by Wednesday, as highs only reach the upper 60s and a weak shower chance remains. Morning lows drop into the 40s by Thursday morning.