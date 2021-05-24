Warmest of the year Monday and 80-degree streak to continue; Rain threat returns – an early take on Race Day forecast

HEATING UP

Area temperatures topped 80° for the fifth straight day and even reached the 90° mark in some locations. Lafayette, Muncie and Shelbyville were among the warmest. Also included are 92° Lapel, 91° Bedford and 90° Geist.

Indianapolis’ preliminary high of 88° was the warmest since September 9th, 2020 when we reached 89° and 12-degrees above normal for the date.

WELCOME THE RAIN?

The summer-like pattern looks to continue for at least a few more days with highs above normal through Thursday. However there is a shift coming and it will allow at least two systems to bring some rain back to central Indiana this week. With showers in the forecast the 80-degree streak is in jeopardy Wednesday and will likely be broken Friday – the best day in the forecast to receive some rain.

Rainfall has been slim recently with no measured rain in over one week. Our surplus has been depleted and most locations have gone into deficit territory as of Monday afternoon. Amounts vary but it is worth noting that Bloomington has received less than 1″ of rain for the entire month.

With such an important weekend ahead all attention is on the rain threat for the upcoming holiday weekend specifically Sunday for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. We are happy to report the outlook for Sunday is OUTSTANDING with rain chances ending Friday and not likely through Monday. A refreshing brand of air will blow into the state behind Friday departing storm system driving temperatures down into the forties at night and possible as cool as the 60s for highs Saturday. Our current forecast for Race Day Sunday is the coolest high temperature for an Indianapolis 500 in eight years – 2013’s 68°.