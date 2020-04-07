Warmest of the year (so far); storms arrive late tonight!

Overnight storms this morning will just miss central Indiana, as winds remain southwest and the warmth holds for the city! Expect a good amount of sunshine again today for the afternoon and breezy southwest winds cranking up to 10-18 mph. Afternoon readings should reach the upper 70’s to near 80° in some locations south of interstate 70! Best day of the week is underway…

Scattered storms will be possible late tonight from 2am-6am for downtown. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a slight risk for severe weather. Concerns remain for damaging winds, larger hailstones and frequent lightning before moving out.

Another dry day for Wednesday, as warm weather holds! Be sure to take advantage of the warm weather, as a pattern shift to colder air gets underway for Thursday and through the holiday weekend. Rain still looks possible for Easter Sunday, along with highs only in the lower 50’s.