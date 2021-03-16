Warmest St. Patrick’s day in years Wednesday before wind, heavy rain arrives

OH BEGORRAH!

We’ve been on a wee bit of a chilly steak when it comes to St. Patrick’s Days here in central Indiana. 2020 was a nice one, but the past four have been on the cool side. Two of the past four have even produced snow, with nearly one inch two years ago. A very cold rain fell with a high of only 40-degrees in 2018.

Since the warmest on record in 2012 (77°), four of the past eight have failed to reach 50-degrees. In 2013 and 2014, the high temperature only reach the upper 30’s! The coldest high temperature on record was 20° in 1941.

After early morning clouds and fog, skies Wednesday will brighten before new clouds arrive late. Temperatures are set to jump into the 60s for the first time on a March 17 since 2016.

NEW STORM TO END THE WEEK

A powerful storm will push clouds and eventually showers into the state, arriving as early as Wednesday evening. This will be the onset of developing storms that could bring a severe weather outbreak across the south while delivering potentially heavy rainfall and strong winds here.

Much of the states of Mississippi and Alabama have been out looked by the Storm Prediction Center for a risk of severe storms and tornadoes. There is a strong likelihood a tornado outbreak could occur Thursday afternoon and evening to the south (image below).

Showers will develop Wednesday evening, then form in coverage and intensity overnight into Thursday morning. Rain will be persistent at times heavy Thursday morning and will likely fall well into the evening Thursday. Rainfall totals could top 2″ in some locations with a chance of a few embedded thunderstorms in the mix.

The deep center of low pressure will be passing through the heart of the state, bringing a powerful wind field with it. Gusts of wind could top 50 mph Thursday and Thursday night before the storm departs early Friday morning. As the storm exits, colder air wrapping into the storm could bring on some wet snow late Thursday night or very early Friday morning.