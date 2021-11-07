Warmest weather of the week expected to come tomorrow

Temperatures today returned to the 60s as we warmed up quickly under a sunny sky. In fact, today we experienced 99.9% sunshine, just 0.1% cloud cover! This actually marks the third consecutive day that cloud cover has been 0.1% or less. Southerly wind was light, but also assisted in the amount of warming we did from a low in the low 30s.

Tomorrow will play out in a similar way with sunshine remaining dominant. High pressure to our southeast will keep conditions dry throughout the day and also aid in a continued southerly flow. Temperatures will begin milder, around 40 degrees in the morning. A good 25 degree warm up is expected across much of the state and that should place us in the mid 60s by the mid afternoon! It will be a day to enjoy outdoors and could end up being our warmest day of the month…

Tuesday and Wednesday will remain mild though cloud cover and wind will begin to increase. If you want to catch the fall foliage, these days will be your last bets before we lose much of it to a windy end of the week. The increase in wind will come with a strong storm system developing in the Central US. This will impact us on Thursday and bring a substantial change to our weather pattern by Friday.