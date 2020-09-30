Warmest weather of the week today; tracking limited shower chances

A jacket will be needed this Wednesday morning with many communities starting off the day in the mid to upper 40s! Only a few clouds in the sky are expected during the morning rush hour. However, more clouds are going to fill into the state as we head into the second half of our day.

There is even a spotty shower chance later today as a quick-moving cold front travels over the Ohio Valley.

The wave of rain showers was over Iowa and southern Minnesota at 6 a.m. along the frontal boundary. Our FOX Futurecast model has most of the rainfall staying north of downtown Indianapolis today with rain totals looking minimal for the area.

The winds will also pick up as the front nears the state! At first, the winds will stream out of the west-southwest, which will help temperatures climb near 70° this afternoon. Wind gusts from 35 to 40 mph cannot be ruled out today!

Cooler changes are on the way once again in the wake of this cold front. Plus, the weather pattern turns a little more active as central Indiana gets another shot at widely scattered showers Thursday afternoon. Today is going to be the warmest of the week, then temperatures will tumble into the upper 50s and lower 60s to close the week. There is even a possibility of frost early Saturday morning with forecast lows in the upper 30s!