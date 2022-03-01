After substantial lead up, temperatures finally impressed with highs breaking the 60 degree mark on Tuesday… at 12:35pm! Indy’s actual high ends up being 66 degrees for the day, which was set at 3:53pm! This becomes our warmest day of 2022… for now at least.

Temperatures overnight will fluctuate quite a bit with dry air and a clear sky overhead. Lows should slip back into the mid or upper 30s by the start of Wednesday morning. The same factors allowing us to cool down quickly overnight however, will be the same ones that warm us up too. A sunny morning sky will shoot highs back into the upper 50s by lunchtime and low to mid 60s by mid afternoon! The only time you may need to keep an eye to the sky is after dark when a few light showers may move in from the north.

Thursday will be noticeable colder as a stationary front sags south and a shallow layer of cold air occupies the surface. Despite a warm overall atmosphere, high temps will remain in the mid 40s as a result. This will at least come with a bit of sun during the day. Friday will also be cooler, but the front will begin to retreat north and highs should return to the 50s as a result.

The warmest weather will then come this weekend. Our first 70 degree day is in the forecast on Saturday!