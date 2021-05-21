Warmest weekend of 2021 and warmest in nine months

BACK TO BACK

Friday surpassed the 80-degree mark for the second straight afternoon in Indianapolis and the warm stretch is jet getting started. After a whole sale pattern change, May 2021 which at one point ranked among the top 13 coldest on record has turned warm.

The steering winds in the upper levels have shifted, dramatically with a huge dig out west and a large buckle in the eastern U.S. Much cooler air has surged south while summer-like heat builds into southern Canada, this large scale pattern change is to hold through the end of the month and spill into June.

When the jet stream surges north, temperatures warm south of the main flow of winds and central Indiana is right in the heart of the warmer air. An upper-level high pressure – a dome of heat – will produce late June and July level temperatures likely peaking at 88° here on Sunday, nearly 15-degrees above normal. This weekend will be the warmest weekend in Indianapolis since last August 22nd and 23rd – nearly 9 months ago.

Another product of the HOT DOME is dry weather, and that is the forecast for the foreseeable future. We are expecting rain chances to quite minimal until next week with the next best, area-wide rainfall threat coming on Wednesday. Early outlook for Carb Day is a soggy one and a forecast we will be fine tuning over the weekend and next week.