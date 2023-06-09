After a chilly Friday morning, temperatures warmed by as much as 40-degrees by afternoon. The comfortably low humidity continues to open the weekend

What a spread! Early morning low temps were as cool as 41° in Lafayette and 42° Crawfordsville. The lack of humidity and dry soils aids in a whopping 40-degree spread from the morning low to afternoon highs. Lafayette would rebound to a high of 81° Friday afternoon.

Relative humidity was under 30% in early June! Only three days all year have produced a dew point of 65° in Indianapolis – last May 31st. Gulf moisture has been cut-off and our soils have suffered. Dry spell has reached 20 days and for the calendar dates, May 21st to June 9th only .35″ or rain has fallen officially for the city of Indianapolis. June 2023 has yet to record any rain making this the driest start to the month of June in 39 years (1984)

Sunday plans?

Plan for rain – which is predicted to reach peak coverage of nearly 60% by late afternoon. It will not rain continuously, but it will be the most wide-spread rainfall in central Indiana in three weeks. Off numerous short-range forecast machines, rainfall amounts are fairly consistent with a half-inch rainfall. Amounts will vary and the rain will not be evenly distributed but locally higher amounts will occur in and around thunderstorms.