Warming back up into the weekend!

Winter is back! But its appearance is brief. Temperatures on Friday afternoon have been running nearly 25-degrees cooler than they were on Thursday afternoon. Plus, we're dealing with gusty northwest winds creating a wind chill that's making it feel like it's in the mid 20s. We'll keep the chilly conditions around for the evening, so you'll need to take the heavy coat if you have plans to head out.

We broke our streak of above average days in Meteorological Spring but we're going to tack on a lot more above average days as we head into next week.

March is our fastest warming month out of the year. We can often get big temperature swings like we're seeing now. At least we're dropping down to the coldest temperature Indy has ever recorded in a March, at -7° back in 1980.

The clouds will move out tonight and we'll start the weekend with lots of sunshine. you can't quite ditch the jacket on Saturday but temperatures will warm to more seasonal conditions. By the end of the weekend, southwesterly winds will usher in much warmer air and we'll rise into the low 60s by Sunday.

We keep the mild air around for the new work week but rain chances return too. By Monday afternoon/evening, widespread showers will develop with the chance for a few thunderstorms too.