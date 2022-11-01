Patchy fog is developing in spots this morning, while skies clear from west to east. It could become problematic in spots and will need to be monitored until 10 a.m. and for the morning rush hour. Sunshine is back later today and should be building through the afternoon, as winds remain light from the southwest at 4-8 mph. Temperatures will warm nicely through the day, while highs reach the upper 60s, nearly 10° above average!

Tonight, skies clear and temperatures will cool overnight into the middle 40s. This could prompt additional fog in spots early Wednesday morning.

More sunshine will be enjoyed from Wednesday through midday Saturday with each day a bit warmer than the day prior. Record level warmth is quite possible on both Friday and Saturday, as highs reach the middle to upper 70s. A stronger cold front will arrive on Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. This will bring a return to rain with most gone around Sunday’s sunrise. Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time ends, so enjoy the extra hour of sleep!