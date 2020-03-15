Warming trend begins today; 60s to return this week!

We are going to end the weekend much drier around the state! On Saturday, central Indiana saw rain, an icy mix and even wet snow! A heavy band of snow developed north of the Indianapolis metro area midday Saturday and dumped snow quickly in Montgomery, Madison and Hamilton counties! There was a 5.0” snow report in Yorktown, 3.0” was reported in Arcadia and 2.5” was measured in Frankfort. Indianapolis received 1.2” of snow, which bumps the seasonal total up to 16.2”. The snow total is 8.5” below average to date!

Skies are still mainly cloudy this Sunday morning and temperatures have dropped into the lower 30s. A few slick spots are possible early in the day. Much of the snow will likely melt as temperatures rise above freezing and the cloud cover breaks this afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower to mid-40s later today.

There are going to be several dry hours on Monday with a partly sunny sky in the forecast. However, a few spotty showers will be possible for parts of the area after 5 PM. More clouds will fill into the state during the second half of the day with a seasonal high near 52 degrees in Indianapolis.

We are tracking spring-like weather to kick-off the new season! Temperatures will gradually rise through the workweek and soar above normal by Thursday and Friday! Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s at the end of the week and storm chance rise. A strong cold front is going to sweep over the Midwest before next weekend, which will result in a sharp drop in temperatures by Saturday!