Warming trend continues; humidity surges

We’re heating up! The warmup has been very gradual and most of central Indiana spent 4 straight days with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Friday afternoon was the first time Indianapolis reached 80° since Sunday.

Friday evening is looking fantastic. Humidity remains low and temperatures will be comfortable. We won’t cool as quickly this evening. By sundown, most will still be in the mid 70s. However, after sundown, temperatures will fall into the low 60s and upper 50s by early Saturday. If you’re going to be up late, this will be a really nice evening to gather around the fire pit.

Rain won’t be an issue overnight but fog will be a concern for travelers early Saturday. Areas of patchy, dense fog will develop late tonight and will cause pockets of reduced visibility. Allow yourself extra time to take it slow if you have to be on the roads late tonight and early Saturday

We’ll be back to seasonal temperatures Saturday afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid 80s. Humidity starts to climb over the weekend, but Sunday is the day that we’ll really start to feel it. A wind shift out of the south/southwest will stream more heat and moisture into the state. Dew point temperatures will rise to very uncomfortable levels late in the weekend and stay there throughout next week.

This pattern shift also means the return of daily rain and storm chances.