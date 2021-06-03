Warming trend on the way, sunshine for the weekend

Showers were more frequent south and east of the metro this afternoon with a few clouds here in Indianapolis. Areas to the north and west saw more sunshine today so temperatures were able to climb into the middle and upper 70’s. Showers and clouds will move out tonight, leaving behind only a few clouds. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Friday, to end the workweek, temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a few clouds but otherwise mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.







This weekend, temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will top off in the middle and upper 80’s! A 90° temperature or two is not completely out of the question. Both days will feature mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will stay warm, dropping only into the middle 60’s.

To start off the workweek next week, temperatures will stay in the 80’s for, what looks like, most of next week. However, there is a chance every day for an afternoon pop-up shower with the daytime heating.