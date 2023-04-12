Skies are clear and temperatures milder to begin our Wednesday morning, as out-the-door temperatures hover in lower 50s, nearly 10° above the seasonal average. A light jacket will be all you need at sunrise.

More sunshine will rule the day, as temperatures jump quickly by late morning and into the early afternoon. Feeling more like late May, as afternoon readings reach the upper 70s, more indicative of late spring then mid-April! Along with the warmth, dry weather holds too…marking our seventh straight day of dry weather too!

Expect more of the same on Thursday with highs nearing 80° in many locations. Not a record high but close enough!

Friday and into Saturday, added cloud cover returns but warmth remains! A few sprinkles or showers will dot the area through Saturday afternoon before a cold front arrives Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Cooler flow to end the weekend and breezy too, as rain chances taper.