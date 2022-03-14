More sunshine and steady wind around today but more warmth too! Bright sunshine is back, as well as, gusty, southwest winds. This will be a driver for additional warmth this afternoon, marking a great Monday, as highs reach the lower 60s.

Clouds increase this evening and overnight, as a few spotty showers will develop and move across the state through Tuesday (early) afternoon. Rain chances will be widely scattered and amounts will run less the .10″ for any area that receives rainfall. Clouds will slowly clear through the afternoon, as a southwest flow will help to move our temperatures again into the lower 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be great and warmer with plenty of sunshine, as temperatures reach the upper 60s and lower 70s both days!

Friday brings the wettest day of the week and a pull back in our warmth. This will bring a cooler return for the upcoming weekend.