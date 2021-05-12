Warming trend underway; dry stretch begins

Another morning of patchy frost to begin our Wednesday, as skies are clear and winds have gone light. This dry air mass from Canada is keeping our weather cooler than normal but also providing vast sunshine for the day ahead.

The lighter winds and brighter skies will help nudge our temperatures back into the lower 60s today and start a warming trend that will take us into the weekend.

Skies clear again tonight with limited frost in spots, mainly north and east of downtown.

Remainder of the work week looks great with bright sun and warmer afternoons! Saturday’s Grand Prix at IMS looks great as well.

Clouds will begin to thicken late Saturday, as more rain and storms return for Sunday and will continue into early next week!