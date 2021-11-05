Warming trend underway; mild weather expected this weekend

You will want to plan extra time to warm up your vehicles sitting outside this morning! There is a chill in the air as temperatures fall back into the upper 20s. The still air and bitter lows are creating a heavy, widespread frost across central Indiana once again. High pressure is still in control as the dry pattern rolls on today and through the weekend!

Temperatures today are going to be slightly warmer compared to Thursday! Highs will peak into the mid-50s this afternoon. The weather is going to remain cool, quiet through the evening for high school football sectional finals. The area will likely fall to the lower 40s by the end of the games.

The weekend looks ideal for outdoor plans as a warming trend gets underway! The weather will turn mild and there will be plenty of sunshine both days. Don’t forget about the time change this weekend! We “fall back” one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. Sunrise and sunset times will be an hour earlier next week. Rain chances will hold off until Tuesday evening.