Warming trend underway; shower chances become more limited

A spotty shower at best this morning in a few counties, as warmer air continues to build in. Any shower or storm chance today will be very limited, allowing for more warmth and more enjoyment outside. Highs by this afternoon will be nearing 80° in many locations, as winds will be southerly at 7-13 mph.

Rain chances diminish in the days ahead, as more warmth and a stronger ridge (stable air) builds across the Ohio Valley. This will bring the warmest air of 2021 so far, as a run of 80-degree heat is on the way! The weekend, actually, looks hot, as highs near the upper 80’s on Saturday and Sunday, even hotter at the track for qualifications and pole day!