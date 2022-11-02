Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine this Wednesday, as dry weather holds again for the entire day! An upper-low is working across the Tennessee Valley at this hour throwing a few clouds back into Indiana, but any rain falling will stay well south of the state, as another day will be enjoyed outside. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s, while winds remain light from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Expect clear skies tonight and another cool start but still considered for early November. The overnight low will drop into the upper 40s, although the average low is 39°.

Wonderful weather on tap for Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine both days, while temperatures warm both days into the lower to middle 70s, nearing a record high Friday afternoon (78° in 2003), on breezy southwest winds.

WEEKEND CHANGES! Rain is arriving earlier for the weekend, as the cold front brings our best chances now from Saturday morning through the afternoon. A few storms could be in the mix too but limited in coverage. Early estimates indicate up to a half inch could fall in spots, while winds remain breezy.

Temperatures will be cooler due to rain and heavy cloud cover, as highs reach the middle 60s. Skies will clear late Saturday night and set the stage for a dry Sunday. Additional warmth to rebuild by early next week, as 70s return!