Expect a dry, seasonal start out the door this morning under mainly clear skies. Some patchy fog is forming and will last through the morning rush hour in a few spots outside of Marion County so some extra time might be needed. No need for a jacket though, to start the day with temperatures holding in the lower 60s and upper 50s.

This afternoon, bright sunshine will hold for most of the area while temperatures jump quickly back into the middle 80s, marking our warmest day in 9 days! Winds today will flow from the southwest at 6-14 mph.

Early evening could bring a few isolated storms to the area especially north and east of downtown. This is part of a cold front that will slip across the state. These storms could contain hail, lightning and some gustier winds. After the frontal passage expect a drop in humidity and a cooler flow overnight.

Friday and the weekend look great with lots of sunshine and warmth, as rain stays away! Next rain chances return on Monday with the best coverage around 30% for the southwestern part of the state.